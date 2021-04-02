Some people only walk this earth for a short time, others travel a long and winding road always eager for the next step in the journey, ultimately, their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On March 23 Jane Francis Hogen rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
Jane Francis Hogen, 91, from Spearfish, completed her earthly sojourn in Bozeman, Mont., March 23, 2021. Her final years she fought a valiant war against the cruel, heartless, and relentless Alzheimer’s disease. On July 19, 1929, Jane was born to Rose and Russell Smith in Mitchell, S.D. The Smith Family moved from Mitchell to Spearfish in 1941. Jane grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1947. The course of her life dramatically changed when she married Glenn Hogen on Jan. 23, 1948. They embarked on an extraordinary journey filled with travel, new friends, new homes, and communities. During that life excursion her creativity flourished as a home maker extraordinaire deeply devoted to her husband and children. It has been said about Jane, that she elevated the role of home maker to a fine art with class and style. Jane had a passion for golf, skiing, gardening, playing bridge, mahjong and traveling in their RV to discover new places. However, family was always first and foremost for them, so no matter where their travels led them, their hearts were always on home and family. Ultimately, she and Glenn returned to Spearfish and family to finish their earth-bound sojourn.
Surviving Jane are sister Mary Furois of Spearfish; son Dale Hogen (wife; Kathy Hogen), Newell; son Marty Hogen (wife; Deborah Hogen), Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren Justin Hogen, Newell; Kai Hogen (wife; Amy Hogen), Bozeman, Mont.; Misty Hogen, Newell, and Tyler Hogen, Newell. Jane has four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Hogen, her parents Rose and Russell Smith, her sisters: Lois Doran, Ann Graslie, Carol Acri and great-grandchild, Abner Hogen.
The mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish with Monsignor Michael Woster officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish following the service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
