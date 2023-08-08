Jamison Patrick Hogan

Jamison “Jamie” Patrick Hogan, local photographer and beloved son of Jerry and Debbie Hogan, passed away at the age of 26, July 11, 2023.
Jamie was born in Dallas, Texas, March 26, 1997. Jamie was an adventurous and precocious child who spoke in complete sentences by the time he was 18 months old, and was reading well and doing simple math by the age of five. Jamie idolized his older brother, Jarod. When he was little, even with a five year age difference, Jamie strived to do everything his brother did and more.
At 4 years of age Jamie attended Dallas Christian School, where on the first day of school, he amazed his teacher when he looked into the sky and identified the blimp flying overhead as a dirigible. The following year, after a move to Spearfish, Jamie attended Spearfish Elementary for kindergarten where he met his lifelong friend, Abi. From first grade onward Jamie and his brother were home taught. During these years they went on archeological digs, lived as nomads for an afternoon, and with the help of their dad set up a giant teepee, and inflated a miniature hot air balloon in the backyard for their hands-on education. Jamie and his brother spent their summers playing outside at Evans Park, building forts, and tubing Spearfish Creek with their friends. Later, Jamie attended Spearfish High School for some of his elective subjects. Jamie graduated with honors from Black Hills State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. His passion was photography.
Jamie enjoyed many family vacations. Some of these travels were to Disney World, Jackson Hole, California, and throughout Texas. Annual trips to Texas for extended stays with his grandmother were a highlight of each year. While in Texas, the entire family played heated games of cards well into the night. Jamie was a fierce competitor and good sport. In his too short life he traveled to all but 24 states; many of which were visited on a month-long road trip with his mom and grandmother looping North America from Texas to South Dakota, to Canada, Maine, and down the East Coast back to Texas. Memorable stops Jamie particularly enjoyed on this trip were: the Studebaker National Museum, Niagara Falls, riding the Cog Railway to the top of Mount Washington, and magical days spent in New York, Boston, Virginia, and a visit to Graceland in Tennessee. Jamie also traveled to Africa and Iceland with the photography program at Black Hills State University. It was these international travels that exposed Jamie’s growing skill at capturing beauty and provoking thought with his camera. He loved nature photography. His family cherishes his many images from traveling, hiking, and candid glimpses of everyday life.
Jamie’s other passion was people. His close friends, Abi, Chelsey, Sidnee, Lyndsey, and Tessa meant the world to him. Jamie possessed great empathy and compassion. He was generous with everything he had; his time, his talent, his knowledge, his love. Throughout Jamie’s life, he put others first. His sweet and giving soul will be profoundly missed by his family and all those fortunate enough to have gotten to know him and been touched by him.
Jamie is survived by his parents, Jerry and Debbie Hogan of Spearfish; brother, Jarod (Kristel) Hogan of Mitchell; grandmother, Elaine White of Spearfish; aunt, Tammy Reeves of Liberty Lake, Washington; uncle, Billy (DeeDee) White of Lucas, Texas; aunts, Kathy Torres of Pueblo, Colorado; Darlene (Skip) Moreau of Cotopaxi, Colorado; Virginia Castro of Salida, Colorado; and many first and second cousins from Ireland, and the West and East Coasts and places in-between.
A private celebration of life service will be held for Jamie. If you were a close friend of Jamie’s, please contact his family at jamiehoganfamily@gmail.com for information regarding his service.
Jamie, ...even on the deepest ocean, you will be the light. Love, Mom
