James W. “Bill” Daniels, 83, of Spearfish went to his heavenly home on March 17, 2020 at his daughter’s home surrounded by loved ones.
Bill was born on Jan. 25, 1937 in Hulett, Wyo., to John Woodrow and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Campion on Sept. 2, 1955 in Minneapolis, Minn. After his discharge from the Navy, they made their home in the Minneapolis area.
In 1975, Bill and his wife and seven children moved to the Black Hills area where he worked at various occupations over the years.
Bill was survived by his wife Jackie, of 64 years, of Spearfish; his seven children: Theresa Daniels of Spearfish, Jeffrey (Ladonna) of Sheridan, Wyo., Melanie (Curtis) Williamson of Sundance, Wyo., Colleen (Donovan) Williamson of Piedmont, Jerry (Alice) of Battle Ground, Wash., Julie (Kevin) Tikka of Kalispell, Mont., and Tony (Karleen) of Yacolt, Wash., along with 48 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Art (Ellie) of Sturgis, and John (Pat) of Belle Fourche, 8 sisters, Cleo Williamson, Martha (Steve) Gustafson, Myrna (Mark) Berryhill all of Spearfish, Caroline (Duane) Kuenzel and Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, both from Belle Fourche, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson of Duluth, Minn., Evonne (Matt) Freese of Ranchester, Wyo., and Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson of Bighorn, Wyo., sisters-in-law, Barb Daniels of Belle Fourche and Darlene Daniels of Spearfish. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Whitney Daniels along with three brothers: Joe, Delmer and David, brother-in-law, Myrl Williamson.
He remained a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. His Christianity, his grandchildren and a multitude of Christian friends were the highlights of his life.
Bill Daniels visitation and funeral service will be at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. There will be a private family viewing on March 19, from 4-5:30 p.m. Public viewing with no services will be on March 19, at 6-7 p.m. Private family funeral and graveside services will be held on March 20, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
