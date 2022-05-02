James Steiner, 73, of Belle Fourche, died April 28, 2022 in Sturgis.
His life will be celebrated on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Belle Fourche Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Jim’s service will be broadcasted live online, from his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
James is survived by his wife, Lois of Belle Fourche; daughter, Nicole Steiner-Valentine of Spearfish; sons, Tracy (Diane) Steiner of Black Hawk, Ken (Susan) Steiner of Rapid City; step-sons, Chet (Kristen) Kilmer of Spearfish, Stoney (Jenn) Kilmer of Rapid City; grandchildren, Danielle Valentine, Maegan Steiner, Quinn Hall, Damon and Drevon Perry, Katy Schepler, Sarah Alfson, Taytum, Kylie, Cadence, and Desirae Kilmer; great grandchildren, Knox Steele, Ryan Hall, Maxis Hall; brothers, Gary (Janelle) Steiner of Bismarck ND, Howard (Kathe) Steiner of Rapid City, David Steiner of Spearfish, Ray (Phyl) Steiner of Mott ND; sisters, Mary (Verl) Heidecker of Belle Fourche, Eileen (Alex) Golian of Baltimore MD; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Steiner.
