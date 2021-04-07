James Russell Dorsett, 81, of Spearfish, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Monument Health, Rapid City.
James was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Spearfish, a son of Frank and Lydia (Ahlers) Dorsett. He grew up in Spearfish where he attended Spearfish Schools. Following his graduation from high school, James attended college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish and the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., eventually earning a master’s degree in physics and science. He started his teaching career in Spearfish where he taught for four years then three years in Phillip, S.D., and then after 16 years of teaching in Watertown, James retired. Following his retirement, James made his home in Spearfish, where he lived until his death.
Throughout his life, James enjoyed fishing Spearfish Creek as well as visiting many of the National Parks; watching the History Channel and studying the extraterrestrial life theories.
Those left to mourn his passing are his nephews and nieces, Robert (Carol) Miller, Elizabeth Johnson, Gina (Aaron) Koski, Megan Updike, Herbert (Laura) Miller, Linda (Wayne) Boulware, Beth Gross, Maelynn (James) Portra, Carol Miller and Wendy Stillwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lydia; his brother, Frank Dorsett Jr.; two sisters, Edna Stillwell, Viola Miller and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
