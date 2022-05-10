James R. Sternhagen, 94

James R. Sternhagen of Lead, died peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2022, at the age of 94. He had not been ill. Jim was born in Forest City, S.D., on March 21, 1928, to Fred Sternhagen (b:1903 d:4-15-1994), and Etha Schutterle (b:2-19-1907 b:6-15-1971). He lived near Gettysburg, S.D., with his parents and older brother Clarence (b:12-03-1925 d:10-09-1965). In 1930, Fred and Etha brought their family out to the Black Hills seeking a better life. The family initially took up residence in an abandoned box car near Nemo, S.D. After a few months they moved to a cabin in Nevada Gulch, S.D. While living in Nevada Gulch, S.D., his cousin Ralph Cooper (b: 8-1-1929 d:3-29-1969) came to live with them after Ralph’s mother died. Jim always referred to Coop, as he was known, as his brother. Jim lived in Nevada Gulch until joining the Army at 18 after graduating from Lead High School in 1946. He served at the very end of World War II as part of the occupying force in Japan where he was primarily a heavy equipment operator building roads and bridges. Following his honorable discharge, he enlisted in the Army Reserve. He was recalled to Active Duty for the Korean war, where he served in Korea, again as a heavy equipment operator.
After his military service he worked in the timber industry with his brothers, and father. In high school he was friends with Joel DeRider (b:8-09-1925 d:05-22-2006) and Bob DeRider (b: 4-27-1927 d: 10-9-1965). During this time, he met Joel’s and Bob’s younger sister, (Lois) Jean DeRider (b:9-07-1932 d:12-02-1983) whom he married on Nov. 22, 1953. This union produced five sons Fred, Jim, Scott, John, and Lewis. Initially the family lived in a cabin in Nevada Gulch, S.D. Later for a time they lived in Lead on Baltimore Street before moving to a house in Whitetail, S.D. Jim continued to work in the timber industry until his brother Coop’s death. He drove a Texaco bulk fuel truck for a short time. The family moved to a house collocated with what is now Lewies Saloon, in 1973, to take over management of the Pines Motel which his father had owned. The family cared for Jim’s father who also lived on the property, by providing meals and companionship. He lived there with his family until he moved to Lead, in 2013. He started to work at the Lead-Deadwood School district in 1971, initially as a bus mechanic and later as his role expanded to include school district transportation officer. He worked for the school district until his retirement in 1995. During his retirement he helped his son John in construction and his son Lewis at Lewies Saloon until he was 90 years old.
He was baptized with his five sons in June 1967, at what was then Bethel Lutheran Church, now Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran. Notable among his broad involvement with Bethel Lutheran/Shepherd of the Hills is his cutting of the church Christmas tree for over 50 years. He was active in his church until his death. Several years after Jean’s death in 1983, he started to date Joyce Hilden whom he knew through church. They maintained a close friendship until his death.
Jim always put his family first. He became a Boy Scout leader so his sons would have this opportunity. He was recognized for his contribution to scouting with the Lamb award. He always provided a safe, loving, and stable home that was free from want.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and wife. He is survived by Joyce Hilden of Spearfish, sons Fred (Jolene Beckman), Jim of Whitetail, S.D., Scott (Jennifer) of Rapid City, John (Cindy) of Lead, and Lewis (Shari Burleson) of Spearfish Canyon. His grandchildren include Nick (Shawn Wen) Sternhagen, Rachel (Preston) Sternson, Allen Sternhagen of Lead, Aaron Sternhagen of Sioux Falls, Amanda Sternhagen of Belle Fouche, Libby Sternhagen of Champaign, Ill., Paul Sternhagen of Rapid City, Ian Sternhagen of Lead, Jessica (Tyler) Landry of Sioux Falls, His niece Ralynn (John) Whitelock of Brandon, S.D., and nephew Clifford Sternhagen of Sturgis.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 825 Main, Lead, at 11 a.m. on May 12, 2022. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. A light luncheon will be provided after the service. Interment will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery, Englewood, S.D.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.
