James Peterson, 79, of Watertown, formerly of Revillo, S.D., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank, S.D. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service.
James “Jim” Russell Peterson was born on March 16, 1943, to Russell and Thresa (Ahartz) Peterson on his grandparent’s farm in Grant County, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed at Zoar Lutheran Church in rural Revillo. Jim graduated from Revillo High School in 1961, and in 1964, graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls.
On March 22, 1964, Jim married Jane Krause. After his college graduation, Jim taught Junior High School in Parker, S.D., before moving back to the family farm near Revillo to work with his parents. Throughout his life Jim has worked to make a better life for his family and his community, especially for farmers and the State of South Dakota. He had served on many boards including his church, his township, ten years at the elevator and 12 years on the school board. He helped establish the ethanol plant in Big Stone City, S.D., and served as president of Northern Growers for six years. He was elected to the South Dakota Legislature where he served six years in the House and eight years in the Senate.
Throughout their lives, Jim and Jane have been privileged to travel. Some of Jim’s best memories were his hunting and fishing trips with friends. He counted his greatest gifts as his faith, his family, and his friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jane Peterson of Watertown; four sons: Scott (Susan) Peterson of Belle Fourche; Timothy (Carla) Peterson of Watertown; Heath (DeeAnna) Peterson of Watertown; and Erik (Teresa) Peterson of Revillo; seven grandchildren: Jon, Jayme, Lydia, Grace, Maggie, Leo, and Taliah; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Janice Hamak of Gary, S.D.; and Judy Eikanger of Olathe, Kan.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law: Merl Hamak and Paul Eikanger.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Prairie Lakes Hospice P. O. Box 1210 Watertown SD 57201
or Feeding South Dakota 4701 N Westport Ave Sioux Falls SD 57107-1023
