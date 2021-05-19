James Lyle “J.L.” Jensen, 37, of Spearfish, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, after a lengthy illness.
J is survived by his son Riddick (Whitewood); father, Warren (Newcastle, Wyo.); sister, Christa and her husband Dan Hillman (Seattle, Wash.); grandparents, Pearl Jensen (Aladdin, Wyo.) and Lyle Baumeister (Spearfish); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him dearly.
He joins his mother, Kate Jensen, and grandparents Daisy Baumeister and Jim Jensen.
If you knew J you knew a dirty joke, a good time and how to laugh regardless (irregardless?) of the situation you found yourself in.
He is so loved and will be missed by so many.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at his grandparent’s home in Spearfish.
