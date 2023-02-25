James (Jimbo) Frederick Burns, Deadwood all American man, the best husband, father, grandpa passed away unexpectedly breaking our hearts with his sweetie by his side …wagon’s ho!
“Put a smile on your face and a tickle in your heart and you’ll be happy the whole day through.”
Sunrise: March 22, 1947 Sunset: February 15, 2023
Jim was as he said, ”Born under a wandering star!” the oldest of nine children born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Ronald and Margaret (Hutton)Burns. Jim attended school in Aberdeen through the third grade, one year in Bismarck, ND, the family moved to Lead in 1955. Jim graduated from Lead High School in 1965. Class motto “Best alive 65”
During the summers of 1964 and 1965 Jim worked at the A&W drive in between Lead and Deadwood. From 1965 until 1967 Jim attended Black Hills State College, Spearfish. While attending college he worked for Homestake Mining Company from 1965 until 1970 as a hoist mechanic with the Old High Crew. Jim started working in 1973 for Nash Finch at the Lead Piggly Wiggly store as night manager, 4 years as assistant manager. He transferred to the meat department as a meat cutter for 17 years learning the art of meat cutting from Gene Green. In the summer of 1994 the store closed due to ground movement in the mall area, Jim along with numerous other longtime employees were laid off.
Jim obtained his CDL and started working part time as a fill in bus driver and custodian at Lead High School. He was head custodian at the Deadwood Middle/ Elementary Schools, from 1995- 2001. Many students will remember his caring and helpful attitude especially when a crisis developed for them like not being able to get into their locker or forgetting their band instrument, for the small price of homemade cookies he gladly helped them out. The students kindly referred to him as Mr. Burns. Since that time he had been medically disabled until reaching retirement age.
Jim was a member of the Lead Moose Lodge, Black Hills Mining Museum, Lead Kiwanis where he was the club secretary from 1993 to 2000. He was an avid Denver Bronco and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He enjoyed cross-stitching, reading history, war, western books and building models. He enjoyed watching old westerns, history and discovery channels along with the old classics. His favorites were John Wayne and James Bond. Jim collected Santa ornaments, snow globes, stamps, figurines, cookie jars, ties, pins…anything Santa related. December 24, 2014 he became one of Santa’s helpers at the Lead Community Dinner, a role he loved having a good time with the very young and old. He was proud of his Irish/ Scottish heritage and was able to travel along with his wife to Ireland (twice), Germany, Swiss Alps, Italy. A special adventure included to Scotland and England with Darlene and his mother.
His talents extended to the kitchen withs goulash, breadsticks, chili, beef stew, cowboy beans and peach upside-down cake. A self taught counted cross stitch crafter he gifted many beautiful stitchery projects to his doctor, grandchildren, family, friends, neighbors, and home. One of his favorite sayings was,”Illegetimi non Carborundum.” Latin for don’t let the bastards get you down. Try to do as much good as you can in the time you have. Time is short and suddenly, you’re not here anymore. Jim was quiet, laid-back, not one to complain or express his feelings, like John Wayne he knew how to love people, serve them and make them feel special-like his Irish sprinkles (freckles), but when he laughed you laughed with him.
His legacy as a family man started when God put him and his wife Darlene J. Schumacher in each others’ life and they married April 13, 1974. To this union his one son was born, Matthew F. Burns. A beloved, amazing, patient best husband, father, grandpa, friend to all who meet him. He was selfless, always giving more than he would ever ask for in return.
Survivors include wife Darlene; father to his #1 son, Lt. Col. Retired Matthew F. Burns; daughter-in-law, Lisa of Bellevue, Nebraska; one grandson, Nathan Edward; two step-granddaughters, Gwen Burns and Alexis Burns-Torres (Alex); one step-grandson, Spencer (Julia) Brandt; one great-granddaughter Hayden Marie Burns-Torres; brothers, Mike, Alvin, Ron (Dawn), sisters, Penny (Dave) Neisent, Margie (Joel) Tischler, Dianne Sieveke; and sister-in-law, Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jodi and brother Rick.
Jim left us with memories that will make us smile for a lifetime and we his family and friends will cherish his Irish laughter, wisdom and love. Jim lives on as an organ donor.
A celebration of Jim’s well lived life will be 10:30am, Friday, March 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead, with Fr. Leo Hausmann officiating. Memorials Veterans Honored Interment Program or St. Patrick’s Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.