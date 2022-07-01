James ‘Jim’ Howard Meade, 71

James Howard Meade, “Jim”, age 71 years old, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with his family by his side.
Jim was born to Howard and Marie Meade March 24, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. He grew up in Plankinton, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Working between the grain elevator and going to college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Jim fell in love with the Hills. He started working for Georgia Pacific in 1977 where he met his wife, Lolli Annis. They married in May of 1980 and to this union were born two daughters, Katie & Jackie. Jim and Lolli made Spearfish their home where he started work at Hills Products selling lumber and making lifelong friendships.
Jim coached his daughter’s basketball, softball, and even at times- volleyball teams. He was the math wizard of the family, teaching the girls math lessons and reading them books. Jim enjoyed his trips with friends to Mexico, playing cards, and watching the Minnesota Twins. A lifelong supporter of his alma mater, BHSU, he frequented the basketball and football games with friends and he enjoyed taking cruises through Spearfish Canyon in his convertible with “La.” Dad will be remembered through this stories and jokes from his childhood, wild college years, and raising two daughters.
He is survived by his wife, Lolli (married for 42 years), two daughters, Katie & Chad Bussiere (Spearfish), Jackie Meade (Denver), and a granddaughter he called, “baby” Claire and sister Jean Fink (Delmont).
Memorial services will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
