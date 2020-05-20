James was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Murdo, to Ervin and Sadie (Finck) Schmidt. He grew up in Draper, S.D., and moved to Newcastle as a young man.
He joined the US Army on Feb. 3, 1960, and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962.
Jim worked for US Steel in Lander, Wyo., Consolidated Paper Company in Whitewood, and the VA hospital at Ft. Meade.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. After his retirement, he enjoyed gambling trips.
James Ervin Schmidt, 80, of Whitewood, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Jim is survived by his best friend and constant companion, Betty Wells and family of Sturgis; three children, Jamie Veach and David Schmidt, both of Lander, Wyo., and Debbie Schmidt of San Diego Calif.; three brothers, Gradon of Riverton, Wyo., Randy (Sandy) of Gillette, Wyo., and Dan (Deb) of Whitewood; and one grandson, Kolby Higinbotham of Riverton, Wyo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Sadie (Fink) Schmidt; and one half-brother, Lester Armstrong.
Private family services, with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery, will be held in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
