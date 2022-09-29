James Ernest Maupin (Jim) was born May 28th, 1949 in Pierre, SD; the son of Thomas J. and Christine Maupin of Eagle Butte, SD.  In 1952, the family moved to the ranch south of Alzada, MT just over the Wyoming line, where they raised registered Hereford bulls for many years.

Jim attended grade school at the country school near the ranch and later attended Hulett High School where he participated in football, track and wrestling, which started his junior year at Hulett. Throughout the seasons Jim would stay during the week with the Lee Willy and Charlie Moore families and through this Jim and their sons soon became best friends.

