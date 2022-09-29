James Ernest Maupin (Jim) was born May 28th, 1949 in Pierre, SD; the son of Thomas J. and Christine Maupin of Eagle Butte, SD. In 1952, the family moved to the ranch south of Alzada, MT just over the Wyoming line, where they raised registered Hereford bulls for many years.
Jim attended grade school at the country school near the ranch and later attended Hulett High School where he participated in football, track and wrestling, which started his junior year at Hulett. Throughout the seasons Jim would stay during the week with the Lee Willy and Charlie Moore families and through this Jim and their sons soon became best friends.
He continued to ranch after high school with his parents until their deaths in 1978. On October 5th, 1974 he married Chris Kinghorn in Belle Fourche, SD. Jim was still doing what he loved, fishing, hunting and ranching with his sons, Thomas and Charles, until his death while attending an auction sale on Sunday, September 25th, 2022.
Jim is survived by his wife, Chris; son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Rebecca and his beloved grandchildren, Thomas and Riley all of Sundance, WY; son, Charles of Sturgis, SD and brother, Baine Maupin of Buffalo, SD and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Thurman McKinney, John Walter Maupin and Peggy Symonds.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30 at 11:00 am at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett, Wyoming. A lunch will follow and then Interment will take place at 2:15 pm at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
