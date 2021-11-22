James E. Courtney, 90, of Belle Fourche, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following, there will be a Wake Service at the church at 7 p.m. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Jim’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sondra of Belle Fourche; children, Thomas (Jody) Courtney of Belle Fourche, Lezlie (Larry) Moore of Vivian, S.D., Colleen Courtney of Belle Fourche; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Ludwick of Ekalaka, Mont. He is also survived by his extended family: step-children, Sabrina Schroeder of Rapid City, Leo A. (Urelia) Giacometto of Africa, Joe (Margareta) Giacometto of Rapid City, John (Lisa) Giacometto of Stevensville, Mont.; five step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; wife, Della; and daughter, Jeanne Wombold.
