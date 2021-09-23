May 29, 1937 - Sept. 20, 2021
SPEARFISH, S.D. - James Crockford, 84,
Belle Fourche, S.D., died Monday, Sept. 20,
in Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed
by a funeral at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at
Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D.
Interment will be in Black Hills National
Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements by Kinkade Funeral
Chapel.
