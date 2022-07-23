On Friday, July 15, 2022, James Canfield II, father of two and local artist, passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.
James was born on November 15, 1955 in Detroit, MI to James and Margaret (Lockman) Canfield. James grew up in Berkley, MI. He began screen printing in his late teens and fell in love with the process. He moved to Colorado where he managed several large screen-printing shops in the 90’s. He met his second wife, Janeen Haley (Versteeg) at Paradise Unlimited screen printing in Denver and they married on July 17, 1999. James and Janeen moved to Spearfish, SD in August of 2000. In 2003, James and Janeen started Binky Studio, LLC named after their son Oran’s love of his binky (pacifier). James and Janeen have two children together: son, Oran, and daughter, Bree.
James lived and breathed art. He created numerous limited series serigraph art throughout his lifetime. Many of his pieces had a humorous message that took that viewer a minute to figure out and laugh. He also had serigraphs with a more serious message. At an art show in Denver in the late 90’s, he revealed his Art Saves Lives serigraph. The piece was an immediate success and soon became an iconic image that people associated with James. Art Saves Lives sums up James’s core belief that all of us are artists and expressing our art can literally save lives, as it did his own.
James designed hundreds of t-shirts over the years for clients ranging from youth soccer teams to big events like Art in the Park in Spearfish. But his true passion was graffiti art. He loved the work of street artist, Banksy, and was honored when YouTube artist, ArtPrimo, showcased some of James’s sticker art on an episode. James traveled to Seattle last summer to meet the YouTube artist and the trip was one of the highlights of his life.
James loved to teach art and screen printing and hosted many studio tours to the local schools where the students saw a working art studio. He has influenced dozens of young artists over the years who grew up believing that they could make it as an artist like James or simply that art was fun and to Just Do It! James was passionate about music and collected vinyl records which he played in his studio as he worked. He loved creating original serigraph band promotional flyers.
James was well loved by friends in the community. He was known as the Sticker Guy as well as the Community Art Board guy. For many years, he set up the art board every Friday at Spearfish Downtown Friday Nights where kids and adults would color on the massive board. He would take a picture of the finished piece, paint it white, and set it up again the next Friday. He encouraged people to make art and not worry about what anyone else thought. He never judged or criticized what people were creating. He just loved being in the space of creation with them, listening to vinyl, and having a drink. He was acknowledged in a children’s book as an inspiration to the author.
James was asked, in hospice, what he wanted people to remember him for and he said the jokes. James was funny! Even in hospice, barely able to talk, he was cracking jokes that had family and friends in stitches. James was working on putting together a standup comedy routine, which he always wanted to do but felt too anxious about being on stage. Finally, this year, he did his first standup on stage. Unfortunately, it would be his last.
James loved his two children with all his heart. He talked about them and showed people pictures of them nonstop. He created beautiful art with their images. He regretted leaving this life too soon and not being able to see his young children grow into adulthood. Most of his tears in hospice were over his children and how he wanted so badly to be there for them.
James was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother, Margaret (Lockman; brothers, William (the late Ann) and Neal (the late Robin). He is survived by his two children, Oran and Bree; his “adopted” children, Jesse and Isabella; his siblings, Pauline Benkert (Rick), Thomas (Judy), David, Patrick (Joanie), Tim (Leslie), and Carol Baker (Jeff); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
James donated his body to the University of South Dakota, because Art Saves Lives, even after death. His Memorial Celebration will be held at Crow Peak Brewery in Spearfish, SD on August 7th from 2pm until you are ready to go home. We will have an open mic to sing songs, tell a story, and most importantly, tell a joke! James always said, “Tell me a joke.” So come prepared to laugh or groan. We will have live printing, memorial stickers, and lots of catered food from Killian’s, so come hungry and celebrate with his children, family, and friends the awesome artist and almost comedian, James Canfield.
