On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Jacqueline Ellen Butler, loving wife and mother passed away at age 83 in Spearfish.
Jacqueline was born on March 31, 1937, in London, England to Frederick (Johnny) and Laura Egan. Jacqueline married Charles Ryburn Butler II on May 18, 1956. Charlie and Jackie shared a love that stood the test of time. They enjoyed 64 years together in wedded bliss. They raised four children together, Sheree, Charles III (Chuck), Clifford, and Laura.
Jacqueline had a passion for being outdoors, working in her garden, as well as adopting countless animals that needed a loving home. She was keen on birds, cats, dogs, flowers, coffee, and chocolates. Her generosity and kind-heartedness was inconceivable, between volunteering at numerous charities, fostering many, many children, and so many more random acts of kindness.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father Frederick and her mother, Laura. She is survived by her sister Janet Finn of Florida, her husband, Charles, and their four children, Sheree, Chuck, Clifford, and Laura, also many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
