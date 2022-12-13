Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne, 26, of Whitewood, SD, passed away on December 9, 2022, in Spearfish, SD.
Jake was born in Oceanside, CA, on September 26, 1996, to Fred and Tammy Bourne. In 2006, Jake moved with his family to Whitewood, SD, after his dad retired from the Marine Corps. Jake and his family lived between South Dakota and Wyoming for several years while always maintaining their house in Whitewood. Jake graduated from Campbell County High School in 2015. While in high Jake was the Senior Class President; He loved student council and was a part of it all his high school years. After graduation, Jake joined the Army Reserves. Jake went to U.S. Army Basic Combat Training School in Columbia, South Carolina. He loved everything about the Army. He did a training mission in Poland and spent almost a year in Kuwait during the height of the Covid Pandemic. Jake loved his Army family and cherished his time with them on their drill weekends. In addition, to the Army Reserves, he attended college at Black Hills State, where he was obtaining a Sociology degree. Jake also worked at A&J’s Hardware store in Whitewood, SD. Jake worked at the store for 7 years and loved his co-workers like family.
Jake loved everything about the outdoors. He loved fishing and especially loved to fish Spearfish Creek in Spearfish Canyona. He didn’t care about the weather for fishing either. He was happy fishing on a spring day or ice fishing in the cold of winter. He loved to hunt deer, waterfowl, and anything else. He went to Canada with his dad this year, and they hunted black bears. Jake was over the moon when he harvested his bear. Jake bowled regularly on Thursday nights in a bowling league in Sturgis, SD. He also loved golf and was a member of the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course. Jake was in the league during the winter months at The Clubhouse, the indoor golf facility in Spearfish, SD.
Jake was a loving soul and would give the shirt off of his back to a friend in need. He was loved by all who knew him. He had a way of making people laugh and always had nothing but good things to say to people.
Jake is survived by his father, Fred Bourne, and his mother, Tammy Bourne, of Whitewood, SD. He is also survived by his brother Josh Bourne, his wife Cameron, and their son Fisher of Arizona. In addition, his grandmothers Margaret “Peggy” Bourne of Fort Montgomery, NY, and Sharion Rosander of Spearfish, SD. Finally, by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who adored him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Roy F. Bourne Sr, his maternal grandfather Glenn D. Davis and his step-grandfather Jon Rosander.
Friends and family are invited to join us on Saturday, December 17, 2022, for a memorial service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood, SD, at 11:00 am. Following a short graveside interment of ashes at the Whitewood Cemetery with military honors. Finally, there will be a celebration of life at the Iron Horse Inn in Whitewood, SD. For friends and family traveling from a distance, hotel rooms have been blocked off at the Iron Horse Inn at a reduced rate. If interested, please contact them at 605-722-7574. Donations can be made to Suicide Prevention.
