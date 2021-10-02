God called Irene Oster, 98, of Spearfish, to His heavenly home on Aug. 21, 2021. Irene was 98 ½ years old.
Irene (Pfeifle) Oster was born Nov. 5, 1922, near Herreid, S.D., the daughter of Gottlieb and Karolina (Koegle) Pfeifle. Irene’s mother passed away when she was four years old, and her father raised Irene and eight siblings in the Herreid, Mound City areas. Irene married John Oster Jr., and they purchased a farm near Java, S.D., where they started their family. In 1953, they sold the farm and moved to Spearfish where John worked for Homestake sawmill and Mining Company in Lead. Irene raised her family and worked with the Spearfish school district lunch program and helped manage local motels and apartments. Irene has been a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish for 68 years. Irene had a strong faith in God, believing there was good in everyone and was always welcoming and friendly towards all. Her energy and strength were always apparent in everything she did. Our mother is now in God’s hands watching over us and will be dearly missed.
Irene is survived by her children: Arlene Kromarek (Roger), Harley Oster (Karen), Sylvia Hanson (Ron), Bruce Oster (Cheryl), Jerry Oster (Laura); 10 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. Interment to follow at Rose Hill cemetery in Spearfish, SD.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
