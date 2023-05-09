Irene Haivala, 85, of Belle Fourche, SD passed away on April 27, 2023. She was a dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother.
Irene was born on January 8, 1938 to Roy and Olive Bell. She grew up on a ranch near Ralph, SD with her two sisters Kathryn (Johnson) and Frances (Olson).
After graduating from Dickinson College in 1959, she married Harold Haivala. They spent 64 years together and had two sons, Marty and Bryan.
From 1967 to 2021, Irene and Harry lived in Belle Fourche. Irene worked as a teacher’s aide and then a librarian at Roosevelt Jr. High. She later taught Library Science classes and loved middle school students.
Irene and Harry were snowbirds in Mesa for 25 years. They began golfing, and Irene learned to quilt. Irene was part of many organizations including: PEO, the Tri-State Museum, the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the South Dakota Peace Officers Auxiliary.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters. She is survived by her husband Harry, her sons Marty (Carey) and Bryan (Kathy) and her grandchildren Jake, Sam, Sadie, Abby and Daniel.
A funeral will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche, 717 Jackson Street on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial funds will be donated to Meals on Wheels, 430 Oriole Drive Spearfish, SD 57783 per Irene’s wishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.