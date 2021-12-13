Irene H. Spracklin, 84, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Irene’s funeral will be broadcasted live on Irene’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Irene is survived by her husband, Keith “Pete” Spracklin of Belle Fourche; son, Tim (Caryn) of Tea S.D.; daughter, Cindy (David) Brueni of Oro Valley Ariz.; grandchildren, Jared Brueni, Lance and Katelyn Spracklin; and extended family, Larry (Barb) Moe of Spearfish, and Ray Anderson of Buffalo. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; granddaughter, Tessa Brueni; and cousin, Eileen Anderson.
