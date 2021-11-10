Iona Marie Langer, 92, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colo. She was a lifelong resident of Spearfish.
Iona and her husband, Jim, owned and operated businesses in Spearfish for over 48 years, including Black Hills Artcraft and Langer’s
Black Hills Silver jewelry manufacturing company.
She was very active in the community and was a board member of several associations including the Chamber of Commerce, Spearfish Economic Development and First Western Bank.
Service information may be found at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
