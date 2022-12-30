A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022.
Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
Ida spent over 30 years as a hospice volunteer, worked as a social worker, restaurant/motel owner/operator and for the last 11 years before retirement for the Greenfield, IA Chamber/Main Street Organization. Ida enjoyed traveling with her husband, singing in the church choir, hiking, gardening and volunteering at her church.
Ida is survived by her husband of 52 years Clarence Moshier, Jr., one son Clarence Moshier III (Jen Gruber), sister, Mary Ann Sheldon of Spearfish, brothers; Tom (Nancy) Sheldon of Northfield, MN, Bob (Collette) Sheldon of Burke, VA and Bill Sheldon of Huron, SD and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ida’s Life will be held at the Spearfish United Methodist Church on February 10, 2022 at 10:30am. A second service will be held in the spring at the Carpenter Methodist Church with Inurnment to take place at the Union Township Cemetery near the family farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.