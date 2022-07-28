Hulda (Mehlhaff) Rogers, the giggling redhead, joined her husband Bob Rogers along with two sons Gerald Heckel, Rob Rogers and grandson Brock Heckel in Heaven July 25th, 2022
Hulda was born January 11, 1926 in Hillsview, SD to Jacob and Margaretha (Margaret) Mehlhaff and was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1944 and then earned a teaching certificate from Northern State College in Aberdeen.
She married Morris Heckel May 25, 1947. Hulda had two sons Gerald and Tim while in Eureka. In September 1951, the family moved to Igloo, SD and then to Central City. Daughter Janet was born in Deadwood. Morris passed away in 1955.
Hulda worked very hard as a single mother to provide for her three children. She met Robert Rogers Sr and they were married on July 21, 1958. Hulda and Bob were married for 55 years and had four children, Karen, Robert Jr, Renee and Matt.
She held many jobs in her lifetime but enjoyed her job at St Joseph’s hospital in Deadwood the most. She worked there for 34 years retiring in 2000 at the age of 74.
Hulda had many hobbies and things that she loved: sewing, reading, cooking, baking, gardening, jury duty, popcorn, chocolate, wine, beer, the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, playing cards and board games and most of all her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and an infant brother, her first husband Morris Heckel, her second husband Bob Rogers, two children, Gerald Heckel and Rob Rogers Jr. and one grandson Brock Heckel.
She is survived by five children Tim (Alicia) Heckel of Gillette, WY, Jan (Gary) Hargens of Spearfish, SD, Karen Rogers of Deadwood, SD, Renee (Dan) Bridenstine of Deadwood, SD and Matt Rogers of Rapid City, SD; two grandchildren Josh (Shanna) Bridenstine of Lead, SD and Megan (Josh) Deskins of Casper, WY and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Ambrose Church in Deadwood. Memorials have been established to the Deadwood VFW Auxiliary and St. Ambrose Church in Deadwood. Inurnment at a later date.
