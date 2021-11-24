Hugo “Junior” Leonard Schloe, Jr, 86, of Spearfish died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center.
Junior was born Oct. 25, 1935, to Hugo Carl and Ruby (Hutchins) Schloe at Sisseton, S.D. He grew up on a farm near Peever, S.D., and attended a one room country school. He honorably served in the United States Army form 1958-1960. He then attended Manpower Development Autobody Fender School in Rapid City and worked for nine years in Colorado in that field. Junior became a pilot and jointly owned a plane with a friend in Colorado. He was united in marriage to Ella Marie Gibson on June 1, 1974 at the Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City. The couple made their home in Lead where Junior worked for Homestake Mining Company for over 28 years, retiring as an Underground Shift Supervisor in 1993 at the age of 58. The couple then purchased Jughouse Liquor in Spearfish which they owned and operated for 13 years.
Junior loved woodworking and made over 50 wooden jewelry boxes which were given to family, friends and for local fundraisers. He enjoyed volunteering at the Spearfish Food Pantry and was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
He is survived by his wife Ella Schloe, siblings; Glen (Jackie) Schloe, Paul Schloe, James Schloe, Simon (Karen) Schloe, Sarah (Michael) Birnbaum, Helen Scrivanich and Elaine Benner, sister-in-law, Cathy (James) LeDuc, brother-in-law, Robert Rodeen, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, Jason Alan (Tracy) Tope and their children; Candence, Torren and Kenley and Brandi (Joe) Epperly and their son, Logan Alan.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marie Rodeen, Luceil Faeth and Viola Schager, his step-son, Paul Dollman and his brother Wayne Dollman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish with burial to follow with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.