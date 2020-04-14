Howard Lee Reid, 75, of Port Washington, Wis., (formerly of Belle Fourche), passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Howard was born on May 15, 1944, in Rapid City, to Leslie and Clara (Held) Reid. He was the youngest of 12 children. He grew up and attended school in Newell. He graduated from Black Hills State College (now Black Hills State University) in 1968, with a bachelor’s degree.
Howard married Rose Mary Carol Augustynowicz on March 23, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wis. They were married for 52 wonderful years. They lived in Port Washington for over 20 years and then retired to Belle Fourche.
Howard was a fun-loving golf fanatic who loved the sport and the camaraderie spent with those he played with. He also loved traveling with Rose in their RV. For many years, their winters were spent in Florence, Ariz.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose Mary Reid, Random Lake, Wis.; daughters, Heather Reid-Murray (Rayven), Sacramento, Calif., and Tamra Wieberdink (Robert), Port Washington, Wis.; and grandchildren, Alana Wieberdink and Ashlyn Wieberdink, Port Washington, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and six sisters.
At his request, Howard has been cremated and a private inurnment will be held at later dates both in Belle Fourche, and Port Washington, Wis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
