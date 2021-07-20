Hon. Scott C. Moses

Scott C. Moses, 79, of Rapid City, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. An open house reception will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Loud American in Sturgis. Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Written condolences can be made online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Scott served as a district county judge pro tem for Butte, Harding, Lawrence, and Meade Counties. In 1975, he was elected to the 8th Judicial Circuit Court as a judge chambered in Sturgis, South Dakota and served until 1999. He received his Colorado bar license in 2000 and worked as a contract landman doing due diligence and curative title work on oil and gas projects in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming, and Texas.
Scott’s wife Sharon died in 1996. He is survived by cherished relatives including his daughter, Kelli Moses-Dolfi (whose husband Deron Dolfi passed away in 2019), granddaughter Tia Mishoe (her husband Christopher), his wife’s family the Albrecht family, including Jami, and her daughter Lauren, his sister Darby Moses (her husband John A Reeves, Jr.), their children, Golden Moses Reeves and Johnny III Reeves, his brother, Kirk Moses (his wife Jnge Haltinner), his sister, Vicki Moses, and the McMaster cousins, Moses-Miller niece and nephew along with many friends and companions. Scott cherished his family and friends — he will be deeply missed and remain in their hearts forever.
