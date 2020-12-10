Hon. Scott C. Moses

Scott C. Moses, 79, of Rapid City, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Due to the COVID virus, services will be delayed until the summer of 2021. When service times are set, local media will be notified. Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Please view their website for updates on services times and dates, view the video tribute, and sign the guestbook that is available at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Scott Clark Moses was the first born on Nov. 28, 1941, to Nathelle McMaster Moses and George Stephen Moses. He grew up in Deadwood and Rapid City and took pride in his first job(s) delivering the newspapers and working at the Dakota Mill & Grain
Scott attended the University of South Dakota where he received his bachelor’s degree in political science 1963 and his juris doctorate law degree in 1965 from the Knudson School of Law.
Upon graduation from law school, Scott moved to Pierre where he worked as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Revenue, then he worked in the States Attorney’s office in Lawrence County, South Dakota. He served at a District County Judge Pro Tem for Butte, Harding, Lawrence, and Meade Counties. In 1975 he was elected to the 8th Judicial Circuit Court as a Judge chambered in Sturgis, South Dakota and retired in 1999. He received his Colorado Bar license in 2000 and worked as a contract landman doing due diligence and curative title work on oil and gas projects in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming and Texas.
In 1975, he met and married a wonderful woman named Sharon Albrecht (Moses), through that union, they had a beloved daughter Kelli Lynn Moses
In 2018, he worked with the Tribal Wills Project with the University of Denver and the University of South Dakota.
Throughout his career he unselfishly helped others, be they clients, friends, and children of his friends or relatives. He provided a great deal of supportive advice and guidance to young attorneys in both Colorado and South Dakota. Scott was dedicated to his work. He received a Pro Bono Award in 2018 for working on over 1,000 cases.
Scott loved hiking, Disney, trains, ham radio, travel, and photography. He spent numerous days with family traveling to various parts of the country and abroad.
Scott’s wife Sharon died in 1996. He is survived by cherished relatives including his daughter, Kelli Moses-Dolfi (whose husband Deron Dolfi passed away in 2019), granddaughter Tia Mishoe (her husband Christopher), his wife’s family including Jami Albrecht, and her daughter Lauren, his sister Darby Moses (her husband John A Reeves, Jr.), their children, Golden Moses Reeves and Johnny III Reeves, his brother, Kirk Moses (his wife Jnge Haltinner), his sister, Vicki Moses, and the McMaster cousins, Moses-Miller nieces and nephews along with many friends and companions all loved and will dearly miss Scott Moses.
