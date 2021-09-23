Nov. 7, 1933

-

Aug. 23, 2021

Herman (Herm) James Venekamp passed away peacefully August 23, 2021 at home in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the age of 87.

Herm will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, at 1:00 PM, on Friday October 15, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW in Rapid City, South Dakota. For complete obituary...  vesseyfuneralservice.com/obituary/Herman-Venekamp

