Nov. 7, 1933
-
Aug. 23, 2021
Herman (Herm) James Venekamp passed away peacefully August 23, 2021 at home in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the age of 87.
Herm will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, at 1:00 PM, on Friday October 15, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW in Rapid City, South Dakota. For complete obituary... vesseyfuneralservice.com/obituary/Herman-Venekamp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.