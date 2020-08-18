Herbert Matthew Aslesen died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in his home. Herb’s last three wishes were granted: to eat a Colorado peach, to die in his own bed before his birthday, which was Aug. 14.
Herb was born on Aug. 14, 1934, in Waubay, S.D. He grew up in Florence and Watertown. Herb’s continuous experience as an architect began in 1957, upon graduation from North Dakota State University in Fargo with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. Herb began working in an architectural firm in Watertown that same year. He stayed with that firm until 1965, and during that time passed the national board examination to become a registered architect in 1963. In 1965, Herb began a private practice in Watertown, acquiring a partner in 1967. He worked there until 1970 when he moved to Spearfish where he joined Brady Consultants as their first architect. It later became the Alliance of Architects and Engineers of which Herb served as president. Herb became registered in North Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska. Herb remained in that organization for 17 years until the firm moved its offices to Rapid City. Preferring to live in Spearfish, Herb went back to private practice operating out of his home in 1988 until his retirement in 2000. In the 37 years as a practicing architect Herb’s experience covered all kinds of projects including religious, educational, government, health related facilities, commercial, industrial and housing. While working in Watertown he designed churches, schools, Jenkins Methodist Home addition among many other projects. Herb designed projects in many towns in Eastern South Dakota. His first project in Spearfish was the original Lookout Memorial Hospital while he was still in Watertown. After he was with Brady Consultants he designed a natatorium in Watertown. While with the Alliance of Architects and Engineers the firm designed the Rapid City Regional Airport Terminal Building, a new classroom facility for the SD School of Mines and Technology, a BOQ/BEQ facility for the National Guard at Camp Rapid and more. He worked on the High Plains Heritage Museum. Herb designed the Wright, Wyoming Town Hall, a nursing home in Crook County, nursing homes in Gillette elsewhere. Herb designed two elementary schools in Belle Fourche and a Lutheran church and an addition to the high school in Spearfish. In 1994 Herb designed and addition to the student union for Black Hills State University. Herb had many projects with Leonard Steele, some of which were the old Cedar House, the Northern Hills Cinema, including additions, and the original Country Club Village Condominiums.
Herb’s major client in Spearfish was North Central Health Services where he had a very close working relationship with Blayne Pummel, president, where he designed all but one of the apartments for the elderly, called the Tree Houses which included the Hickory House and the townhouses. Herb designed many buildings for the Northern Hills Training Center, working for Fred Romkema. Nursing homes throughout the Hills and Nebraska are his designs.
After opening his private office in Spearfish Herb had varied projects. He enjoyed designing a little Catholic church on Pine Ridge, the Sky Ranch Administration building near Camp Crook, S.D., and the F. L. Thorpe Black Hills Jewelry factory, now the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood. In 2008 Herb was pleased to draw plans to remodel the Goss Opera House in Watertown.
In Spearfish Herb designed the current Nies and Karras office and the Black Hills Federal Credit Union. He connected two buildings and remodeled them for the Real Estate Center. His last project before he retired was a major remodel of the Matthews Opera House and the entire second floor which included adding the elevator. After he retired in 2000 he donated the rest of his time in finishing the project.
Herb said the project he was most proud of was the addition to the United Methodist Church.
Herb enjoyed working with his many clients and the professionals that worked with him. He gained their respect for his integrity. After retiring he freely gave advice to many friends and designed some projects for others. His last four projects were very satisfying because his friends were delighted with the results. One being a garage addition, one a house addition, one a very large house which was to be called The Last Aslesen, until Herb’s brother-in-law moved to town and had him design a very small house for him. That last project was completed in October, 2019.
Herb was a member of the American Institute of Architects including the SD Chapter. He was a member of the International Conference of Building Officials. Herb served on the board of the Grace Balloch Memorial Library, serving as chairman most of those years. In 1996 he received the SD Library Association Trustee of the Year Award. Herb served on the Spearfish Planning and Zoning Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, The Booth Society board where he served as chairman in 1992, the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, and he was a charter member and first president of the Spearfish Optimist Club. Herb was appointed to the Northern Hills Railroad Authority in 2009 where he served as treasurer. Herb was a member of the Spearfish United Church of Christ.
Herb was a long time member of the Northern Hills Model Railroad Club participating in building a large layout in Deadwood. One club member said, “When Herb laid track everyone else watched. No one could lay track like Herb.” Herb put together and painted locomotives and a variety of railroad cars over the many years, making them exact duplicates of real cars and engines on the Minneapolis and Saint Louis Railroad. In December Herb contacted Rick Mills, director of the SD Railroad Museum in Hill City and donated his entire personal collection, including the bench work and model buildings.
Herb is survived by his wife, Rosalie and her two children, Glenn (Lorie) Umphrey of Spearfish and Laura (Chris) Remer of Oakland, Calif.; his daughter Jill (Brian) McBride of Vermillion and his adopted son, Mike McAtee (Kay) of Evansville, Indiana and seven grandchildren, Vance and Ian Umphrey, Jordan, Julia and Lauren Remer, Sara and Jake McBride.
No service is planned at this time due to COVID-19. Memorials have been established for the UCC, the Hospice and the BHSU Foundation Boston Petro Violin scholarship.
