Herb Fandrich, 87, of Lead, husband of Jessie Fandrich, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, S.C.
Born in Bowden, Wells County, N.D., Herb grew up on a farm and joined the Army when he was 19. After the Army he relocated to Lead to work in the Homestake Gold Mine and then Montana Dakota Utilities until he retired in 1993. Always active, he returned to the work force as a maintenance man for a number of the casinos in Deadwood.
Herb loved any social activity including bowling, cards, darts, fishing and fixing anything that needed it.
Herb is survived by his son, Gregg Fandrich (Lisa) and four granddaughters, Kyrsten Hall (Ryan), Kelsey Fandrich, Katelyn Fandrich, Karaline Fandrich; his siblings; Don Fandrich (Mattie), Carole Pepple, Gary Neuman (Marcie), Shelia Fandrich and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his second wife, Jessie (Castell) Fandrich of Spearfish, and her children; James Meverden (Deeanna), Jay Meverden (Kim), Leenetta Farwell (Neil Brand); grandchildren; Josh Meverden, Jay Jr. Meverden (Courtney), Kyla Meverden, Shayla Farwell, Shaunna Kara’s; great-grandchildren; Aaden, Noah, Maliyah, Kylar, Jhayda, Daxyn, Aurora, Mathew.
In addition to his wife Sally, he is preceded in death by his son, Tim Fandrich; siblings; Charlotte Homuth, Lavella Lee, Duane Fandrich, Alyce Bennett, Vic Fandrich, Kenneth Fandrich, Lyle Nueman, Larry Fandrich and Tommy Malinski.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Online comments and stories can be shared on the ‘Fandrich Family’ facebook page.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
