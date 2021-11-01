Helen V. Patterson, 73, of Belle Fourche, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, at Pine Slope Cemetery.
Helen’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Helen is survived by her daughter, Vickilee (Robert) Larson of Belle Fourche; son, John (Amber) of Sanford, NC; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jessie Wilson of Thermopolis, Wyo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Patterson; an infant son; and brother, Elmo Wilson and sister, Bessie Mungle.
