Helen Karagan, “Mom, Mama, Gummy”, aged 95, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Sherry Bea, by her side at Avantara Mountain View on March 25, 2023.
Helen was born Helen Ethelyn Beatrice Jacobson on January 26, 1928 to Alfred & Beatrice Jacobson in Hettinger, ND.
Helen was raised in Hettinger in a one-bedroom house she shared with her parents and five siblings. After graduating high school, Helen worked as a teacher in a country school and at the city drug store until marrying LaVerne “Mick” Karagan on August 21, 1948.
The couple moved to Deadwood, after which they settled in Lead where Mick was employed by Homestake Gold Mine & Helen worked taking care of their family.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, needlepoint, crochet, playing Frog Prince slot machines, anything Elvis and loved hosting family gatherings, especially over the holidays.
Helen was widowed at a young age, so in order to help support the family, she went to work as a housekeeper, a cashier at Gibsons/Pamida, and a kitchen assistant at St Joseph’s Hospital.
After all the children had left the nest, Helen attended technical school and graduated as an LPN at the age of 51.
She worked in nursing for over 25 years, most of which she was employed at the VA Hospital in Sturgis.
Helen moved to Black Hawk in 1994 and continued her career in nursing. After retiring from nursing, Helen enjoyed working as a crossing guard well into her late 80’s.
Helen is survived by daughters, Sherry Bea (Dennis) Smith, Nemo SD, Tacy (Glenn) Paul, Punta Gorda FL, and Jacqueline “Jake” (Scott) Burcham, Rapid City SD. and sister-in-law, Ann Jacobson, Springfield OR.
Six grandchildren, Jennifer McRae, Charles Smith, Glenn G Paul, Jeremy Karagan, Lynsey Karagan & Zachary Carter. Eight great grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, LaVerne Karagan, sons, Micheal & Jody Karagan, siblings Dale Jacobson, Patsy Oberfoell, Alfred “Bud” Jacobson, Leland Jacobson & Larry Jacobson.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.
Condolences may be sent to:Sherry Bea Smith, 21656 Custer Trail, Nemo SD 57759.
