Harold Sulzbach was born August 27, 1928, the fifth of 10 boys to Charles F. and Laura E. Zurcher Sulzbach in Alliance, NE. He died March 29th, 2023, at the age of 94 at Fort Meade Hospice Center, Sturgis, SD.
Harold grew up on the family farm north of Alliance, Nebraska. He met and married his sweetheart, Lois E. (Rust). He served in the Army as a mechanic in the 109th INF Medical CO. Four children were born to this union, Jacque, Sandra, Gary and Michelle. Harold and Lois moved to the Vale, South Dakota area and raised their family on a dairy just east of Vale. He enjoyed life on the farm and later retired to the Spearfish area.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois, oldest daughter Jacque, eight of his brothers, and his parents. He is survived by one brother Norman (Jean), sister-in-law Shirley Sulzbach, David Miller, husband of Jacque, Sandra Cook (Mark), Gary Sulzbach (Terry), Michelle Sulzbach (Aaron). Six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all those who have enriched Dad’s life over the years.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Thursday, April 13 at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis SD with burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Bella Pregnancy Center in Spearfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.