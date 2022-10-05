It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of our beloved daughter, mother and life partner Hali Thompson at her home in Leads, South Dakota on October 2, 2022. Marvis Hali Thompson was born in Panama City, Florida on July 13, 1987 to Zondra Henderson Thompson and Robert Elba Thompson Jr. She was a native of Eastpoint, Fl, where she worked as a fifth generation commercial fisherman. She was a graduate of Jackson Academy of Applied Tech, while attending Chipola College, before working at non- profit Franklin’s Promise for many years. In 2018 she moved to Leads, where she worked at Cheyenne’s Crossing, in a variety of roles. She enjoyed helping people, was easy to smile and quick to offer a hug. She enjoyed riding back roads and trails, discovering the natural beauty of the area. Hali is survived by three children (daughters) Elizabeth Louise, Zidah Leigh (son) Damien Robert Adams, her life partner David Adams, her mother Zondra Thompson, father Bobby Thompson, step mother Penny Thompson, sister Angela Thompson, nieces Almee, Teagan and Johnna Young, brothers Nick and Roscoe Rotella, as well a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her brother Zack Henderson. A celebration of her life will be held at the Round House in Leads, on Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. All family and friends are invited
