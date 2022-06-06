Haakon “Chris” Anderson, 77, died at home on June 3, 2022.
Chris was born on July 7th, 1944. He graduated from Murdo High School in 1962 and attended BHSU. He was a school superintendent at Irene, Lyman, & Bennett County School Districts. Chris is survived by his wife, Belva; children, Chauncey, and Cj (Corey Berig); grandchildren Teagan & Landy Anderson and their mother Susan, Mollie & Christopher Berig; sister, Lynette Peetz (Rick), and many close friends & extended family.
Memorial Services will be Thursday June 9 at 2 p.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish, SD.
Arrangements are with Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish. www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
