Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then snow showers around after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.