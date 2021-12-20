Gwenn Vallery, 92, of Nisland, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Gwenn is survived by her children, Rick (Carrel) of Fort Pierre, Randy (Rhonda) of Nisland, Rene’ (Terry) La France of Hot Springs; four grandchildren, Sonia (Jim) Morrison, Travis (Kerri) Vallery, Dallas (Tara) Vallery, Codi (Brian) Mills; five great-grandchildren, Chase, Reagan, Ryan, Grant, and Kimber. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Lloyd) Hendrix of Artesian, SD.
Gwenn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R. Thornton; brother, Vernon Earles; and sisters, Betty Giovando and Arlene Trabing.
