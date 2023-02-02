Grant Edson Henning, 82 years old, Spearfish, SD, passed away peacefully at Fort Meade VA, on the night of January 29th, 2023.
Grant was born and raised in Sioux Falls, SD, the only child of Henry and Verlyn Henning, on March 26th, 1940. He graduated high school from Washington High. From there, he enlisted in the United States Navy from June 1959 to March 1961, and then the Naval Reserves through 1964. He served on a Navy destroyer with deployments to the Caribbean Islands, Cuba, Brazil, and Portugal. Grant received his Bachelor of Science degree at Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD and his Masters Degree in Business at the University of North Dakota. Grant was hired at Black Hills State University as a professor in the Business department. While still new to the college, Grant said he was lost and looking for his classroom when he met Ann who gave him directions. She had said it was love at first sight and that he was the most handsome man she had ever met. Grant had to obtain special permission from the college Dean in order to date Ann. Six months later, in August 1968, they were married. Their daughters, Sara, was born in 1973 and Beth in 1978.
Grant retired from BHSU after 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and camping. He was a member of the Western SD Fur Harvesters Association. Family was the most important thing in Grant’s life. He enjoyed a good joke, particularly the Ole and Lena, and had a great sense of humor. He is described by his family as a wonderful husband and father; loving, hardworking, and a strong faith in God. He loved his family greatly.
He is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Sara (Eric) Sorensen, Beth (Nathan) Hermanson, and granddaughters Natalie and Caitlin Hermanson. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish, SD. Interment will following Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.