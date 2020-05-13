Grace Brown, 99, of Belle Fourche, died Monday, at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be available for viewing on the obituary located on the funeral home’s website at: funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Trudy (Robert) Hoard of Belle Fourche, two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Randy; and four brothers, Lake, Gaylord, Harold, and Levi Green.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.