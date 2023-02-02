Gordon M. “Griz” Moore

Gordon Michael “Griz” Moore, of Spearfish, SD, died on January 11, 2023, in Colorado Springs, CO. He was 76.
Griz was born in Joplin, MO in 1946 to Vera Shull and Gordon C. Moore.
After graduating highschool, he joined the Air Force in 1964. He served three tours with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, as a munitions specialist and instructor.
In 1967, he married the former Cheryll Clayton, and remained married until his death for more than 55 years.
After his service to the country, he attended college, graduating in 1978 from Missouri Southern State College with a bachelor’s degree in education.
He started a sign studio in Joplin, MO and ran it from 1973 until 1990. Additionally, from 1982 to 1990, Griz worked as a middle school art teacher in the Neosho, MO school district.
The couple then moved to Spearfish, SD, where he opened Grizzly Sign Studio, which he owned from 1990 until he retired in 2011. His work can still be seen throughout the area.
He was a long-time member of the Letterheads, a professional organization of sign makers, and won national awards for his work.
Griz loved adventure touring his BMW 1150 GS for many years, his bride riding with him.
He was known for his fierce loyalty, creativity, engaging personality and quick wit.
He is survived by his wife Cheryll of Spearfish, SD; his daughter Trisha Montoya, her husband Marcus and their daughter Arianna of Colorado Springs, CO; Cheryll’s son Mark Howell, his wife Ann and children Lena and Ethan of Dallas, TX; sister Connie and husband Lawrence of Cassville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jerry Moore.
A graveside service for Griz will be held at 2:30 p.m., February 17, at the Black Hills National Cemetery, 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr, Sturgis, SD, 57785. A celebration of life (party) will follow at the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, 12032 Sacred Mtn Place, Deadwood, SD 57731.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help defray the costs of the celebration.
