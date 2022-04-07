Gloria Ruth Mitchhart passed away in the early morning hours on March 14, 2022, in the arms of her loving caregivers at Edgewood Vista assisted living facility in Spearfish. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday on Nov, 5, 2021.
Gloria was born Gloria Ruth Hall in Manhattan, N.Y., on Nov. 5, 1931, to Frank and Mildred (Holmes) Hall. Gloria had fond memories growing up in New York and Panama with her parents and sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” and Joan.
After leaving New York, Gloria lived in Las Vegas where she enjoyed working at the Flamingo Hotel. Gloria loved people, so this was an exciting and fun job for her. She later lived in California, where she was a Chiropractic assistant for many years.
Gloria married and had her only child Frank Harrison who she raised mostly as a single parent. Frank was the joy of her life, as was his beautiful daughter Arabella whom she was also very proud of. Frank writes, “My Mom was always my guardian angel trying to look out for me. She always did her best.”
Gloria felt very blessed to have a wonderful daughter-in-law, Cara. Gloria said she and Cara “clicked” and felt instantly comfortable and like family when they met. Cara writes: “My mother-in-law was beautiful. She loved animals, supported greyhound rescue, and instilled that same love of animals into my husband Frank. Gloria and Frank talked on the phone every single day until her memory began to fail. We feel very blessed that their last recent conversation felt sweet and connected and that she remembered him.”
When Gloria was in her fifties she met the love of her life, Clair (Mitch) Mitchhart. Those years were full of adventure, enjoying motor home trips, and a cruise to Alaska. Gloria met her match in Mitch as he was such a good man. She was grateful for those years with him. She became a caregiver to Mitch as he aged. It was then that she and Mitch moved to Spearfish to be closer to her sister, brother-in-law, and family. Her widowed years were humble, yet she enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like a good spaghetti or a piece of chocolate cake.
Glorias nephews, Russ, Russ Jr, and Ryan remember how much she loved their drop in visits. With a doorbell ring she could be heard from the porch settling her beloved dog, Bebe, down. Once inside, she cleared a place for them and wanted to know all about their day. Her great niece Shelby writes, “I will always remember her love for animals.”
Gloria was unfussy and friendly. Her niece Linda writes, “whenever I would bring her to a medical appointment there was always someone who would rush up to greet her, usually remembering her from the nursing home. She had a beautiful warm smile and while social situations were hard for her sometimes, her love for people made those outings worth the effort to her.”
Gloria will be greatly missed. Her friend Mabel writes, “anyone who took the time to really know Gloria would be proud to call her their friend. She was a blessing to many of our lives. I loved her very much.”
Gloria’s family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made Gloria smile or made her feel safe and happy especially in her later years. She had many dear friends. Thank you for loving her! To the loving friends she made at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare and Edgewood Vista Assisted living: thank you. Also to her friend and longtime doctor, Jason Knudson: You and your staff made her feel special and cared for and she felt safe with you. Thank you so much for your tender care.
Gloria is survived by her son, Frank Harrison and his wife Cara, Santa Rosa, California; granddaughter Arabella Harrison, Santa Rosa, California; brother-in-law, Donald Rehm, Spearfish, SD; nephew, Russell Rehm Sr. (Linda) Spearfish; grandnephew Russ Rehm Jr (Shelby) and their children, Moira and Nolan; grandnephew Ryan Rehm (Kerri) Sheridan, Wyoming; nephew Richard Rehm (Penny) Aliso Viejo, California; Along with many other family and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred Hall; her husband Clair Mitchhart; her sister Joan Langley; her sister Dorothy “Dottie” Rehm; and her niece Faith Schnitzler.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.