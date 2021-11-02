Gloria Jean Graves, from Spearfish, lost her courageous battle with cancer and was called home to heaven on Oct. 29, 2021.
Gloria was born on July 7, 1947, to Eitel and Frances Geralch. She grew up and graduated in the Ethan area of South Dakota. She studied music at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, for four years. She spent 50 plus years gracing many church services with her amazing talent as an organist. She taught Sunday school for many years, was a published author, composer, and an amazing florist. She married the love of her life, Ron Graves on Sept. 1, 1967. They had three children, Kelly (preceded her in death), Tara (Brad) Lane, and Cameron (Cathy) Graves. She had two grandchildren, Jamela (Austin) Dilts (and soon to be great-grandchild Odin Dilts) and Mackenzie Lane. She is survived by her mother, Frances Gerlach, sister, Doreen (Jim) Frusti, brother, Roger Gerlach, brother, Richard (Evonne) Gerlach and sister, Tammy (Jeff) Lauder. She was preceded in death by her father Eitel Gerlach, her son Kelly Graves, sister-in-law Bernie Gerlach, and her niece Heidi Gerlach.
Gloria loved crafting, traveling, and helping others whenever she saw someone in need. She always said “I love my Jesus”.
Memorial services will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel, Spearfish, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.., a reception will be held after the service at the Snapper Club in Spearfish City Park, 300-540 S. Canyon Street.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
