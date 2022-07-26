Glenda Gayle Asher of Albany GA, formerly of Spearfish SD, died July 25, 2022 at her residence in Albany.
Glenda was born August 9, 1934, to Ernest and Helen Lucile (Miller) Goodmanson. She grew up with 5 siblings in Ireton, Iowa, where her father was the town barber and her mother taught school. She graduated from Ireton high school in 1952 and then completed nursing school at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. There she met Fred Asher, and they were married in 1956.
Fred and Glenda lived in Iowa City, Iowa while Fred completed dental school, then moved to Owyhee, Nevada to fulfill his military obligation. After children Steve and Lisa were born, the family made Cherokee, Iowa their home for many years. With her children grown, Glenda had a career as a travel agent at Nomad Travel in Cherokee which provided many travel adventures. In 2002, Fred and Glenda moved to Spearfish, SD to enjoy retirement in the Black Hills. As her health began to decline, Glenda moved to Albany, GA in 2020 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
Glenda loved social activities and was active throughout her life in her churches, quilting groups and bridge clubs. She was a member of the Eastern Star, PEO chapter BW and, alongside Fred, was involved in Shrine activities for many years. Her greatest love was devoted to her grandchildren: Buckley, Asher, and Finley Davis.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Helen Lucile Goodmanson, in-laws Walter & Vivian Asher, husband Dr. Frederick L. Asher, son Steven L. Asher, brothers Kenny, Lyle, & Larry Goodmanson, and sister Norma (Goodmanson) VanOosbree.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lisa Lucile (John Buckley Jr.) Davis of Albany GA, her daughter-in-law Wendy Asher of Rapid City SD, her sister MaryLu (Robert) Baxter of Overland Park KS, her grandchildren John Buckley III (Lily) Davis, Asher Davis, and Finley Davis, and great-granddaughter Meredith Lucile (Lucy) Davis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family remembrance will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.