Gladys Nicholas, 106

Gladys Nicholas, age 106! of Spearfish passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery with lunch following at the church.
Gladys Verla Nicholas was born July 16, 1915, in the Spring Creek area near Spearfish to Floyd and Frankie (Wenner) Ruby, the 8th of 12 children (four boys and eight girls). Gladys worked for her room and board during high school. During Gladys’ senior year she lived with Mrs. Krinning. At that time, she was offered a scholarship to Billings, Mont., to study accounting, but her mom wouldn’t let her go. Which turned into a blessing because Mrs. Krinning introduced her to Cecil Nicholas, her future husband. They dated while Gladys worked for Emerald and Elaine Reinecke, whose ranch was Northwest of where Cecil lived.
Gladys and Cecil were married April 29, 1937, in Deadwood’s Episcopal Church. They lived five years above the Woolsmuth Hardware Store where Cecil worked and Gladys worked at Zinks’ Dime Store for $12/month. They welcomed their son Charles in 1940. Then Cecil’s dad said he was needed back on the farm. So, they moved west of Crow Peak into a vacated 3-room house about three miles from Cecil’s dad’s home place where Gladys raised chickens for eggs, and meat; milked cows for milk and cream to help support the family farm. Two years later their daughter Sylvia was born in 1943. There were always extra people at their house including adults, children, cousins or neighbors. “There is always room for one more at the table,” Gladys would say. Gladys lived within 17 miles of where she was born. She continued to live on farm, even after Cecil’s death until 1995, when she moved to Redwood apartments in Spearfish.
Gladys saw many changes in her life from making her own lye soap and doing wash on a washboard to getting running water, electricity, and a gas-powered Maytag; farming with a team of horses and “A Plow” to self-driving 650 hp tractors with 9 bottom 18-inch plows and 35’ chisel plows. She saw 19 Presidents, the carving of Mt Rushmore, Dirty 30’s, World War I and II, a man on the moon, computers, party line telephones to cell phone! Gladys also enjoyed many things: traveling to every state except Alaska, painting, cards (especially bridge, whist, cribbage, rummy) crocheting, knitting, quilting, puzzles, community service. Gladys was a 4-H leader, and taught first aid, was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Crow Peak Extension Club, RSVP, and Quilters Club. Gladys was currently a member of the United Methodist Church, OES for 75 years, Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, and a member of the Spearfish Senior Center.
Gladys’ faith, love of family and friends, strength, and a never give up attitude in life, pushed her to make the most of every day and every situation. She will be truly missed!
Gladys is survived by her children Sylvia Haux, Deadwood, Charles (Sallie) Nicholas, Spearfish; five grandchildren Carrie (Troy) Jeffrey, Vail, Ariz.; Corrie (Michelle) Haux, Bloomington, Minn.; Cherie (Terry) Norris, Martinsville, Ind.; Verla (Tavis) Little, Spearfish; Charles V Nicholas, Spearfish; 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil, and her 11 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Spearfish United Methodist Church or the Senior Citizen Center of Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
