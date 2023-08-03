Gladys “Dolly” Arnio Rizzi, 90, peacefully left this world the morning of July 11, 2023, at Clearwater Senior Living in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dolly came into this world on a cool autumn Friday, October 7, 1932, in Buffalo, South Dakota. She was the first daughter of Arnold and Hazel Arnio and the oldest of eleven children. At an early age, Dolly began helping her father tend to the horses on the family ranch and developed a deep love for the ranching lifestyle and the joys of horseback riding. During World War II, the family moved to Seattle, Washington where her mother and father worked at Boeing building B-17 and B-29 bombers. Dolly helped the family and the war effort by helping raise her four younger brothers and six younger sisters. After the war, her family returned to the Black Hills of South Dakota where her father opened a sawmill. This was a pivotal time in Dolly’s life in which she discovered her lifelong passion of caring for young children. This led to a career of teaching, which she did for 38 years after attending Black Hills State Teachers College in Spearfish, South Dakota. It was there she met the love of her life, Leo Rizzi. Dolly’s eyes would sparkle when she told the story of watching Leo play his trumpet in the Homestake band. It was love at first sight, and they wed on August 11, 1956. They moved to Casper, Wyoming, and began a family. This was where she and Leo both taught school. Dolly spent most of her teaching career surrounded by kindergarteners who adored her. She touched so many lives, and after her retirement in 1995, many of her former students stayed in contact with her. She and Leo returned to Spearfish, South Dakota where they lived until Leo died in 2004. Dolly remained in Spearfish until moving to Phoenix in December 2021 where her daughter Christine resides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.