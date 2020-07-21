Ginger L. (Schuster) Knight, 53, of Spearfish, passed away at her home on July 11, 2020.
Ginger was born in Rapid City on Aug. 22, 1966, to Sharon Kay Edelman and Robert Ellis Schuster.
Ginger is survived by her partner, Tom Bergstrom of Spearfish; her brothers Kevin Hampson of Thorpe, Wis., Robert Schuster of Eau Claire, Wis., Shawn Schuster of Sioux Falls, Paul Schuster of Nashville, Tenn., and Mel Herron of Rapid City; her sisters Sheila (Schuster) Fuller and Donna Fuller of Rapid City.
Ginger’s final resting place will be in the Rose Garden at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23.
