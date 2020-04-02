Gertrude “Trudy” A. DeBow, 93, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mills Manor in New York Mills, Minn. Private family interment will take place in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
Trudy was born in Verdon, S.D., on April 10, 1926, to August and Anna (Milbradt) Erdmann. She was the youngest of 10 and taught herself to play the piano at a very young age. Following high school graduation, Trudy attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1947. Trudy married George W. DeBow on Aug. 24, 1947, in Verdon, S.D. She continued her education at Black Hills State College, where she obtained her degree in education. Trudy taught at Lead High School in Lead. She was passionate about teaching English, especially fantasy, and German. Trudy was a loving, but tough teacher who did not tolerate plagiarism. Trudy walked proudly in her Lutheran faith and enjoyed singing traditional hymns. She enjoyed sewing, reading anything she could get her hands on, and cooking. Trudy was loving, hardworking, and had a delightful sense of humor and above all else loved unconditionally. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Trudy is survived by her five children, Marc (Holly) DeBow, Matthew (Janet) DeBow, Nina (Chuck) Darrington, Kathy (Doug) Gillard, Camelia Johnson; daughter-in-law, Mary DeBow; sister, Betty Newell; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Michael DeBow; niece, Jesse Combs; three brothers; and five sisters.
