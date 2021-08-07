Gertrude (Sue) Wood Davis

Sue Davis, age 97, long term resident of Sturgis, SD passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021 with family surrounding her during the last days. She was born to James and Elsie Wood on September 14, 1923, in the Black Hills near Dumont. She attended rural schools often riding a horse or skiing to school until she went to high school in Nemo where she lived with an aunt in town. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball and was on a ladies’ team.
Sue met Ivan Davis while working at Marrs Dairy in Sturgis. They were married on June 16, 1942, in Rapid City and enjoyed 54 years together before Ivan’s passing. They were blessed with one son and six daughters. They lived in various locations in South Dakota until 1958 when they moved to a ranch north of Sturgis. In 1988 they retired to a home in the city of Sturgis with the blessings of their children. In 2016, she moved to Newell to live with daughter, Billye Jo and family and then in 2020 moved to Spearfish to live with daughter, Nancy.
Sue was an excellent cook known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She welcomed many people to her home and was like a mother to many of her children’s friends. Sue was a staunch supporter of her children’s school activities, 4-H, horse shows and rodeos attending all activities involving her children. She had a heart for others with less than she, often providing clothing and food to those in need. She had a tremendous love for animals especially kittens and puppies.
Sue was a member of the Sturgis United Methodist Church attending the Mother & Daughter Banquet for over 60 years; the Key City Riding Club riding in many parades; and the Sturgis Senior Center volunteering at the thrift shop and singing in the choir.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Wood of Gillette, WY; daughters, Nancy Davis of Spearfish, SD; LouAnn (David) Stelter of Berrien Springs, MI; Gayle (Tom) Dillin of Piedmont, SD; and Kristine Davis (Bob Bosworth) of Lakewood, CO; daughter-in-law, Kathy Davis of Meridian, ID; son-in-law, Guy Casteel of Newell, SD; eleven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan; son Daniel; daughter Mary Sue and son-in-law Gordon Phillips; daughter, Billye Jo; her parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Her funeral will be held August 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Sturgis United Methodist Church, 1755 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis SD 57785. Interment will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the continued support of her family homestead established in 1883 near Dumont, SD. Donations may be sent in care of Kinkade Funeral Home, 1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD 57785.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.