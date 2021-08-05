Gertrude ‘Sue’ Avice Wood Davis, 97

Sue Davis, 97, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2021 with family surrounding her during the last days. She was born to James and Elsie Wood on Sept. 14, 1923 in the Black Hills near Dumont. She attended rural schools often riding horses or skiing to school until she went to high school in Nemo where she lived with an aunt in town. While in high school she enjoyed playing basketball and was on a lady’s team.
Sue met Ivan Davis while working at Marrs Dairy. They were married on June 16, 1943 in Rapid City and enjoyed 54 years together before Ivan’s passing. They were blessed with one son and six daughters. They lived in various locations in South Dakota until 1958 when they moved to a ranch north of Sturgis. In 1988 they moved to a home in the city of Sturgis with the blessings of their children. In 2016 she moved to Newell to live with her daughter Billye Jo and family and then in 2020 moved to Spearfish to live with daughter Nancy.
Sue was an excellent cook known especially for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She welcomed many people to her home and was like a mother to many of her children’s friends. Sue was a staunch supporter of her children in school, 4-H, horse shows and rodeos attending all activities her children were involved in. She had a heart for others with less than she, often providing clothing and food to those in need. Sue was a member of the Sturgis Methodist Church attending the Mother & Daughter Banquet for over 60 years; the Key City Riding Club riding in many parades; and the Sturgis Senior Center volunteering at the thrift shop and singing in the choir.
She is survived by her brother Donald Wood, Gillette, Wyo., daughters Nancy Davis Spearfish, LouAnn (David) Stelter Berrien Springs, Mich., Gayle (Tom) Dillin, Piedmont, and Kristine Davis (Bob Bosworth), Lakewood, Colo., daughter-in-law Kathy Davis, Meridian, Idaho, son-in-law Guy Casteel, Newell, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan, son Daniel, daughter Mary Sue and her husband Gordon, and daughter Billye Jo. She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Her funeral will be held Aug. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sturgis United Methodist Church, 1755 Ballpark Rd, Sturgis SD 57785 with a luncheon to follow at the church. Internment at Bear Butte Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the continued support of her family homestead established in 1883 near Dumont. Donations may be sent in care of Kinkade Funeral Home, 1235 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD 57785.
