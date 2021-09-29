Gerhart (Gary) Goodrich, 85, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 having lived a good life.
Born to Charles and Hazel (Steir) Goodrich March 31, 1936 in Lead. He was in the Episcopal Church kindergarten with many of his friends who would later graduate with him in 1953 from Lead High School and remain lifelong friends.
Gary served in the US Marine Corps from 1953 through 1957, ending in California where he met and married Joanne (Konop). They settled in Covina, CA where he worked in the Aerospace Industry until 1972. Most notably, Gary worked on the Apollo spacecraft that went to the moon. Moving back to Lead, in 1972, Gary returned to working for the Homestake Mining Company (he began as a youth pinsetter in 1951 at the HMC Rec. bowling alley and as a high school electrical department laborer before joining the Marine Corps) retiring from the Engineering Department in 1993. While at HMC, Gary was a very active member and captain of the Mine Rescue team which won the national competition and title.
The couple raised their three daughters and in 1979, when the last graduated (LHS graduated Gary’s Mom Hazel Goodrich, Aunt Helen Steir, Gary and his three daughters Christianne, Laurel and Maureen as well as granddaughter Tanya Wurl) Gary and Joanne began to travel. She found places all over the world to enjoy with Gary. Their daughters fearfully watched as they encountered so many new experiences that finally they bought them a cell phone. Gary and Joanne also volunteered at Hawaii Volcano Park, Baker, Calif., and the Coronado National Forest south of Tucson, Ariz. They both taught in Honduras, C.A. from 1997-1998. Gary earned his pilot license and owned a plane with his buddy Larry Bender. They built a gyrocopter in our basement. Gary was a Mason, proudly achieved the 33º Consistory, and was a Naja Shriner (many times driver to Minneapolis Shrine Hospital). Gary’s hobby was woodworking. He made many gifts for family and friends; most recently bat houses. Joanne said he could fix anything!
In 2006, Joanne and Gary became snowbirds in Yuma, Ariz., (where they were married on St. Patrick’s Day 65 years ago). They downsized from a large Lead, home in 2012, and moved to Spearfish.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a nephew. He is survived by three daughters: Christianne (Ernest) Wirick, Laurel (Glenn) Langston both of Colorado Springs, CO and Maureen Goodrich (Harvest) of San Antonio, Texas, and brother-in-law Joseph (Linda) Konop. He has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with visitation with the family starting at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
