Geraldine Johnson, 98 of Spearfish, passed away on July 15, 2021.
Gerry was born in Kimball, S.D., to John and Abbie Ashley. She graduated from Vale High School. She and Vern Johnson were married on March 22, 1945.
Gerry’s family moved to Spearfish in 1960, after leaving farming near Vale, and Vern became a partner in the Ford dealership in Spearfish. Gerry became a long-time member of the United Church of Christ in Spearfish and was active in various Church committees and served on the Ladies Circle for many years.
Golf was favored activity of Gerry’s, and she was an avid participant in the Ladies League. But perhaps more than any other activity, Gerry loved playing cards. Canasta, gin, bridge, and numerous variations of solitaire were among her favorites. She enjoyed teaching her grandkids how to play cards, and then showing them that she was always hard to beat.
In addition to being a homemaker and mother, Gerry worked for many years in the Spearfish Bootery. The family could always count on receiving the latest styles as gifts from “Grandma Gerry.”
Gerry is survived by three daughters, Judy Edwards (Bill), Marian Livermore (Jeff), and Linda Wetz (Terry) and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Johnson (April 5, 1995), her parents and five siblings.
Gerry left this world a better place. Her warm heart and unfaltering love and support of her family will be cherished by her family and by all who experienced the joy of knowing Gerry.
The family is planning a celebration of Gerry’s life for Sept. 17, 2021, at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish, at 1:30 p.m., and a reception will follow at the Church.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
